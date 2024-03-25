Play Brightcove video

Watch the amazing footage of the dolphins swimming next to a boat off the Devon coast

'Incredible' footage has been captured of w hite-beaked dolphins swimming next to a boat in Devon.

Mark Walker filmed the small group of dolphins on Saturday 23 March as they followed the boat he and his friends were in.

John Bovey was also on the boat during the animals' surprise visit. He described the encounter as "incredible".

Devon Wildlife Trust confirmed they are the the white-beaked species. Key features are the full white beak, sickle-shaped dorsal fin, white streaks on flanks and behind fin, and stocky body.

C onservation manager from the trust, Ed Parr Ferris, said: “While they are relatively common around northern Britain, white beaked dolphins are less frequent in southern Britain, but we have some of the most southerly populations around coast of Devon and Cornwall with Lyme Bay and St Austell Bay being frequently used areas.

“Marine mammals including dolphins are seen all year round in Devon’s waters as we have resident populations.

"But as waters warm, numbers rise as offshore and migratory species take advantage of greater food availability in shallower waters, so spring and summer are good times for dolphin watching.

“Headlands like Berry Head, Prawle Point, Morte Point and Baggy Point are good places to see cetaceans.

“Devon’s marine wildlife needs our help and respect and it’s important that anyone on the coast or at sea follows the Marine and Coastal code. If you are out at sea, the most important thing is to avoid chasing marine animals - let them come to you.

“Where animals are bow-riding, like these white beaked dolphins, maintain a steady speed and predictable course and allow them to move off if they wish too. Try to keep sightings short, consider slowing down if they continue to bow-ride for a long time.”