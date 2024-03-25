A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman from Bristol more than three decades ago.

Carol Clark was 32 when she was strangled, her neck broken and her body dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal in 1993.

She lived in Picton Street in the Montpelier area of Bristol and was last seen getting into a car there at around 11.30pm on Friday 26 March 1993.

Two days later, a dog walker found her body close to the water at Sharpness Docks, prompting a large-scale murder investigation.

Two suspects have now been arrested in connection with her death - after police reopened the case last year.

A 64-year-old man from Newcastle has been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed to return to police in June.

The area in which the body of Carol Clark was discovered by Sharpness Canal in 1993. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

It follows the previous arrest of a 66-year-old Gloucestershire man on suspicion of murder. He remains under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said: "We remain committed to getting answers for Carol's family.

"I'm still asking people to come forward if they feel they may have information which could assist us.

"The location where Carol was found was overlooked by the Severn Way, and on the weekend she was discovered it was the 200th anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.

"Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.

"Carol's family have been updated by police family liaison officers on this arrest and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 264 of 27 March 2023. You can also report online here.

Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.