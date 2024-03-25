A heartbroken family has paid tribute to a mother and her young daughter who died after being hit by a car in Plymouth.

Destiny Harrison and 5-year-old Linnea were hit by a vehicle while walking on Victoria Road in St Budeaux at around 9.45am on 24 March. touching photograph of the mother and daughter together

Destiny was described as a 'beautiful and strong' woman who was a 'doting' mother to Linnea.

A touching photograph of the mother and daughter together was released today by Devon and Cornwall Police.

In a statement, their family said: "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected and devastating loss of Destiny Harrison and of Linnea Harrison who passed yesterday.

“Destiny, a beautiful, strong young woman who was the doting mother to the larger-than-life Linnea who never failed to make you smile.

“Our family will never be the same without you two. Words will never express how much we all miss you both.

“Sleep tight angels. You’ll never be forgotten.

“We love you. Always and forever."

Tributes left at the scene of the crash in Plymouth.

A 74-year-old woman from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. She has since been released pending further investigation.

More than £11,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral of Destiny Harrison and her daughter Linnea.

Devon and Cornwall Police's Sergeant Troy Bennett, who is leading the investigation, said: “Specialist officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances of this tragic collision.

“We would urge anyone with any information or footage from dashcams or doorbells to contact us.”