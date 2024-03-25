More than 30 swimming pools across the South West will receive a share of a £60m cash grant.

The money, split between 325 pools in England, has come from the government and Sport England.

It aims to secure the long-term future of the facilities, by helping swimming pools become more energy efficient and cutting their running costs.

38 pools in the southwest are set to benefit from the grant including Exe Valley Leisure Centre in Tiverton (£375, 681), Sandford Parks Lido in Cheltenham (£306,065) and The Pulse Dursely in Stroud (£298,400).

Also on the list is GL1 Leisure Centre, in Gloucester. The facility has been £432,500 from the fund, after it temporarily closed in September when the operators went into liquidation.

The grants, which range in size from £3,000 to nearly £1m, can be used to fund projects such as installing solar panels and improving insulation.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "Millions of people swim every year in England, but increased energy costs mean some pools are struggling financially.

“This further £60m of support [in Phase II] from the Government and Sport England will make hundreds of swimming pools more energy efficient, so they can continue to provide the facilities local communities need.”

Lisa Dodd, Executive Director of Sport England, said the funding announcement will help pools remain open for future generations.

She said: "Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.

“We hope the funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”