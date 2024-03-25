The murder of Carol Clark, a woman from Bristol who was killed and then dumped by a canal in Gloucester, has been unsolved for more than 3 decades.

The 32-year-old was strangled, her neck broken and her body dumped in reeds and undergrowth at the side of the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal in 1993.

The killing has stumped detectives since the discovery of her body, but police are now hopeful of a breakthrough.

A total of two people have been arrested since officers renewed their appeal for information around Carol's murder last year.

Earlier this month, a 64-year-old man from Newcastle was arrested on suspicion of her murder. He has been released on bail.

A 66-year-old man from Gloucestershire was arrested on suspicion of murder last year. He is still under investigation.

The area in which the body of Carol Clark was discovered by Sharpness Canal in 1993. Credit: Gloucestershire Police

What happened to Carol Clark?

Carol Clark lived in Picton Street in the Montpelier area of Bristol and was last seen getting into a car in the area at around 11.30pm on Friday 26 March 1993.

She was wearing a black baseball cap, brown leather jacket, blue denim mini skirt, black polo necked jumper and plain blue T-shirt.

Two days later, a dog walker found the 32-year-old's body close to the water at Sharpness Docks - five miles from where she was last seen.

Her body was found partly submerged, and partly clothed.

A large-scale murder investigation was then launched.

Watch ITV News West Country's 2023 report on the 30th anniversary of the murder

Play Brightcove video

Police say they are 'committed to getting answers'

Following the latest arrest, officers are continuing to appeal for information that could aid their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher said: "We remain committed to getting answers for Carol's family.

"I'm still asking people to come forward if they feel they may have information which could assist us.

"The location where Carol was found was overlooked by the Severn Way, and on the weekend she was discovered it was the 200th anniversary celebrations of the British Waterways, so it would have been very busy, with foreign-registered vessels in the dock.

"Maybe you were there at the time but travelled back home without hearing about the case until now. Whatever the reason, if you were there and now recall something please report it.

"Carol's family have been updated by police family liaison officers on this arrest and we ask that their privacy is respected at this time."