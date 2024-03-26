African bull elephant 'Uli' arrives at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm
An African Bull Elephant from Germany has arrived at a zoo in North Somerset.
The 13-year-old, called Uli, will be living in the UK's largest elephant facility at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.
He'll be joining current elephants- 32-year-old Shaka, 18-year-old Janu, and 9-year-old Sutton at the site's 'Elephant Eden', a 20-acre enclosure.
Having spent over 5 years in his previous zoo, Uli will arrive at his new home as a bachelor male, preparing him to integrate into a breeding group.
Tom Lindley, Elephant Section Leader at Noah’s Ark, said: “Noah’s Ark provides a much needed environment for Uli's growth.
"Young bulls like Uli benefit immensely from the presence of older, more experienced bulls who are behavioural role models.
"As he matures, Uli will play a role in mentoring younger bulls, contributing to the group dynamics and the welfare of our elephant community.
“We have a detailed integration plan in place for Uli’s arrival. Like Sutton, who was our last new arrival, Uli will be gradually introduced to the other males to ensure a smooth transition into the group.
"In the wild, male elephants naturally group together with other solitary males to form bachelor groups.” As a charity, Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm’s aims are conservation, education, and wellbeing.
Larry Bush, Managing Director of Noah’s Ark said: “We are very excited to welcome Uli to Noah’s Ark.
"Elephants are extraordinary creatures, and it’s a privilege to be able to support him in this vital part of his development.
“Our state-of-the-art elephant facilities have been thoughtfully designed tocater to their needs, providing separate sleeping areas and ample space for each elephant both indoors and outdoors.
"This not only supports international breeding efforts but also enables us to educate our visitors and wider community about these magnificent creatures, fostering a passion forconservation in future generations.”
Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm celebrated the 10th anniversary of the opening of Elephant Eden last month.