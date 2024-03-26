Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 52-year-old woman last seen almost two weeks ago.

Tara Norveil was reported missing from Newquay. She was last seen wearing a purple hat which has since been found.

Devon and Cornwall Police say she left her address and was then walking in the area of Pentire Avenue/Esplanade Road on Thursday 14 March.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Since Tara was reported missing, police officers have carried out extensive enquiries including house-to-house, witness appeals, aerial searches, searches on foot and CCTV enquiries.

"Anybody with any information on Tara’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 999 quoting log number 361 of 22 March."