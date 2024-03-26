A dead dog with "horrific" injuries has been found dumped in a plastic tub in a stream.

The animal, thought to be a male Dutch Shepherd dog, was discovered by a member of the public on Eckington Road, near Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire on Friday 17 February.

The RSPCA said the canine had "severe" head and leg wounds.

It is believed the un-microchipped dog may have been seen running around Bredon village as a stray in the past, the charity said.

RSPCA inspector Richard Carr said: “We are concerned about the unusual circumstances surrounding the discovery of this poor dog. The dog suffered horrific injuries and was dumped in a plastic tub."

The charity is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.