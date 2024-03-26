Bristol's We The Curious science museum - which was damaged by a fire two years ago will reopen in July.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building in April 2022 after a solar panel was damaged by birds, triggering a fault in the electrical system.

The building in Millennium Square was badly damaged as a result and needed extensive repairs.

Bosses announced today that after two years of restoration work, the museum will reopen on Tuesday 2 July this year, just in time for the summer holidays.

Donna Speed, CEO at We The Curious, said: “We’re so excited to be able to announce our opening date this summer.

"The support we’ve had from our city has been incredible, so a huge thank you to everyone who’s continued to encourage us throughout the last two years – it really does mean a lot.

“It’s beyond heart-warming to hear how special We The Curious is to so many and the fondness they hold for it – and also how people who haven’t visited before are itching to experience everything on offer."