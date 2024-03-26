We The Curious set to reopen in summer - two years after devastating fire

FIRE breaks out at We The Curious
The fire broke out on the roof of the building in April 2022.

Bristol's We The Curious science museum - which was damaged by a fire two years ago will reopen in July.

The fire broke out on the roof of the building in April 2022 after a solar panel was damaged by birds, triggering a fault in the electrical system.

The building in Millennium Square was badly damaged as a result and needed extensive repairs.

Bosses announced today that after two years of restoration work, the museum will reopen on Tuesday 2 July this year, just in time for the summer holidays.

Donna Speed, CEO at We The Curious, said: “We’re so excited to be able to announce our opening date this summer.

"The support we’ve had from our city has been incredible, so a huge thank you to everyone who’s continued to encourage us throughout the last two years – it really does mean a lot.

“It’s beyond heart-warming to hear how special We The Curious is to so many and the fondness they hold for it – and also how people who haven’t visited before are itching to experience everything on offer."