A former Devon and Cornwall police officer accused of raping a woman at her Plymouth home has denied ever having sex with her.

The woman alleges that PC David Stansbury attended a 999 call she made in 2009 and then returned three times in the following weeks to assault her.

Stansbury denies all allegations against him but today, Wednesday 27 March, the prosecution at Bristol Crown Court told the jury Stansbury chose to exploit her for his own "sexual gratification".

The defendant was a constable in the Devon and Cornwall police force at the time when he is accused of raping the woman on three separate occasions in October and November 2009.

The prosecution said he met the victim after initially responding to a 999 call following an attempted break-in at her flat in Plymouth.

The Crown said Stansbury then returned to her flat on three further occasions where he removed his boots and trousers, placed his police radio on a mantlepiece, and raped the woman, who had a cocaine and drink addiction.

Stansbury, of Ilminster, Somerset, told the jury that he did not remember the initial attempted break-in incident back in 2009.

He told the jury that he would not give out his personal mobile phone number to any crime victims, or take off his stab vest while on duty.

He said colleagues in domestic violence were progressing the initial inquiry and he was not involved in the investigation.

He said he may have driven past her address because she was a high-risk victim and he was providing reassurance in the area and making sure the suspect was not in the vicinity.

Stansbury transferred to Devon and Cornwall police in early 2009 from the Hertfordshire force which he later returned to.

He is now a sergeant there but has been suspended as a result of the rape allegations.

Stansbury denies all allegations against him. The trial continues.