ITV News West Country's Ross Arnott spent a rainy evening with one of Bristol's oldest running clubs as it celebrates a very special anniversary.

One of Bristol's oldest running clubs, described as a "life-saver" to its members, is celebrating its centenary.

Westbury Harriers has been running since 1924 and is home to some of the city's elite runners as well as beginners.

The training sessions held at Yate Outdoor Sports Complex are a chance for some to prepare for competitions and for others, it's become a vital part of their social life.

Mike Mewes, president of the club, described the milestone as an "amazing achievement".

"There's lots of clubs that were formed at that time," he told ITV News.

"But the club have been successful all the way through and it's stayed a happy and friendly club all the way through.

"We've got people of every age, from eight years old all the way to 80."

Marilyn Palmer and Pat Gallagher are two other members, who between them have more than 110 years of history with this club, as they both joined as teenagers.

When asked what the club meant to them, both of them answered, simply: "life".

"We've grown up with it, when we were 15 and 16 and now we're old aged pensioners," Marilyn said.

Pat described the club as a "life-saver" and credits it with getting her through the tragic loss of her husband, who was killed by a drink driver while serving in the RAF.

Seamus Robinson grew up in Bristol and is now representing Ireland in cross-country.

"There's nothing to describe it, it's my life," she said.

Among the athletes are also people like Seamus Robinson, a young Bristolian who is now representing Ireland in cross-country.

"I started in year five and I've loved every minute of it. I'd love to compete at even higher levels and run even faster times to do Westbury proud and put it even more on the map," he told ITV News.

As well as track and field sessions at Yate Outdoor Sports Complex, training sessions also take place at Coombe Dingle Sports Complex and Blaise Castle.