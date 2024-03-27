A new arrest has been made following the fatal stabbing of two Bristol teenagers - bringing the total number of arrests to 15.

Mason, 15, and Max, 16, died after being attacked in Knowle West on the night of Saturday 27 January.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday 23 March on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released under investigation.

Seven of the 15 people have now been charged in connection with the incident and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 26 April.

Five people in total have been charged with the boys’ murder.

Four people have been bailed, two released on investigation and two released without any further action being taken.