Targeted police patrols are being carried out in Bristol after a schoolgirl and a woman were indecently assaulted and three other women reported being approached by a man with a knife.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say they are "keeping an open mind" as to whether the incidents - which all happened within a week of each other - are linked.

Three of the incidents happened between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 20 March, all women reported a man approaching them with a knife.

They were reported to have happened on:

Ferry Street

Picton Street

Sydenham Road

In all reports to the police, the women gave a similar description of a man between 5ft 4ins to 5ft 8ins in a balaclava or face covering who was in his mid-teens to mid-twenties. However, police say the ethnicity of the suspect reported by the women does differ.

Most recently, on 25 March, Avon and Somerset police said the schoolgirl, who is aged 14, was indecently assaulted near Somerset Square.

And on Friday 22 March just before 9.30pm a man approached and is said to have assaulted a woman over her clothes and attempted to take her phone on Redcliff Street.

Officers said they attended the scene of each incident but have no trace of a suspect.

Police are enquiring further into what happened but are asking anyone to come forward with any footage or information.