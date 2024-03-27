Play Brightcove video

RNLI supervisor Tim Whitefield told ITV West Country lifeguards have been undergoing training to prepare for the summer season

Lifeguards are preparing to return to beaches across the South West as the Easter holiday approaches.

Last year, RNLI rescue crews attended more than 7,000 incidents in Devon and Cornwall - and they have been training for another busy summer season.

RNLI supervisor Tim Whitefield said lifeguards have been undergoing training "to hone their skills" ahead of the summer season.

"I t's always a busy time of year as the season gets underway," he said.

"We bring all our lifeguards in, most of them will have had a winter off so we need to retrain them and make sure their skills don't fade.

"So that will include using the 4x4 trucks, and physical training as well. We're doing lots of running and swimming and board paddling practices."

RNLI crews have been training with their 4x4 vehicles. Credit: ITV News

During the two-week Easter break, from March 29 to April 14, lifeguards will patrol full-time at 19 beaches across Cornwall and four in Devon.

Guy Botterill, RNLI South West lifeguard lead, said: "Our lifeguards have spent the last few weeks going through inductions and training to make sure they are ready for the new season.

"They are excited to be back on the beaches doing what they do best, offering preventative advice and a top-quality lifesaving service.

"If you are heading to the coast over Easter we strongly advise going to a lifeguarded beach. Speak to our lifeguards for advice and information about the local beach risks, tides and weather conditions."