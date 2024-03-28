Play Brightcove video

The car reached speeds of more than 140mph on the M4 near Swindon

A man who led police on a high-speed car chase reaching more than 140mph has been jailed.

Muneeb Mehran, 23, of Whurley Way, Maidenhead, Berkshire, was caught speeding on the M4 eastbound, near junction 15, just before midnight on 19 January.

Wiltshire Police said the Volkswagen Passat was being driven at speeds of around 130mph near Swindon, with officers illuminating their lights to indicate it should pull over.

Mehran was stopped on the hard shoulder, but sped away from officers. Credit: Wiltshire Police

The car stopped on the hard shoulder and officers approached the vehicle to instruct the driver to switch off his engine.

However, dashcam footage from the police car shows how Mehran drove off at speed, and a pursuit was authorised.

Mehran reached speeds of more than 140mph through temporary roadworks on the M4, where the speed limit was reduced to 40mph, and undertook vehicles.

The pursuit continued into the Thames Valley Police area, with officers from both forces managing to safely stop the vehicle.

Mehran, who had a revoked licence and no insurance, was the only person inside the car.

Wiltshire Police said he later admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of cannabis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

The force added that Mehran was sentenced to 26 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months, during a court hearing on 22 March.

PC Ben Greening, of Wiltshire Police, said: "The speeds at which Mehran was driving were totally unacceptable and showed a total disregard for other road users.

"It is extremely fortunate that nobody was injured or worse, killed, as a result of his reckless behaviour."