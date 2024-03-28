A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a lorry and a car in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called just after 8pm on Wednesday 27 March to reports of the collision on Deep Lane on the westbound carriage of the A38.

A 51-year-old man who is local to the area has been taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries, which are now believed to be life-threatening.

The road was partially closed for around five hours while emergency services carried out investigations at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police are now asking anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to contact them through their website or by calling 101 and quoting log 750 of 27 March.