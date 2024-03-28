Play Brightcove video

Kyle Henry tell's ITV News' Richard Payne he is 'sick and tired' of seeing the heartbreaking consequences of knife crime.

A father-to-be who spent his childhood in Bristol has said he will never raise his own child in the city due to rising levels of knife crime.

Kyle Henry remembers walking the streets of Easton alone as a child, but has said he now believes they are a "dangerous place".

The 24-year-old says he has had knives pulled out on him and a close friend stabbed to death in Bristol.

'As common as carrying a phone'

He told ITV News he feels carrying a blade has now become "as common as carrying a phone".

"Some people do get off on carrying, because that makes them feel stronger. But really, a knife is just a sorry excuse because you don't feel comfortable with yourself and this is what it is, its out of fear," he added.

Kyle believes there needs to be more support for young people through the re-opening of youth clubs to prevent more deaths

'I'm sick and tired of seeing kids die'

Kyle remembers hearing about the death of his friend, 18-year-old Dontae Davis, who was stabbed to death in a pre-arranged fight in Lawrence Hill in October 2021.

"As I was driving past, the whole area was cordoned off. I didn't realise but one of the guys I went to school with was literally dying on the ground", he said.

"It was a real eye-opener about what's going on, and it's getting out of control now."

He continued: "We've had knives pulled out on us in situations where the person feels threatened and they feel the need to pull out a knife, which is their last resort - to them.

"It's crazy [they're] willing to take my life out of fear, that's why they're doing it."

Kyle believes the city is no longer safe for young children and intends to bring up his child, when they are born, away from Bristol.

"I'm sick and tired of seeing these kids die," he said.

"I would never want to bring a child up in Bristol, ever, just due to the fact of what it is now."

But for those who call the city home, Kyle believes a lot more support is needed for young people.

"Someone needs to put their foot down. And this is everybody. Everybody that shouts about 'let's do something for these kids, let's go and move in the right direction'. Put your foot down, just do it.

"Let's get these youth clubs that used to be thriving with youth, back open. Give them that opportunity now. They need somebody that's going to actually talk to them rather than assume 'ah yeah, [you're a ] criminal'."

He added: "You're not born bad, you're made into whatever you're subjected to."

Avon and Somerset Police says it is committed to tackling the issue of rising knife crime.

Chief constable Sarah Crew told ITV News a multi-agency approach is needed to tackle the root causes of the issue.

"We're seeing problems of 14-19 year-old's. That's where the rises are happening", she said.

"It's an adult problem as much as it's a young people problem. These children are our future, we need to create an environment where they feel safe coming to the police to say 'look after me, because I'm being exploited, I'm scared', rather than choosing to carry a knife."