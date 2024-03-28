Drivers are being warned to take "extreme care" after snow fell across parts of Devon overnight.

Devon County Highways said they have been working "all night" to try and keep the roads passable.

In a message shared on social media, they said: "Our gangs have been working all night to keep the roads passable but drive with extreme care, avoid high roads and stick to main roads where possible."

Snow in Plymouth Credit: Tony Smart

The Met Office had warned of potential snowfall and sleet overnight, and have also issued a yellow weather warning for wind for parts of Somerset and Dorset.

The warning is in place form 7am until 6pm, with gusts of up to 70mph in coastal areas, which could created large and dangerous waves.

More updates to follow.