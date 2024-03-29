Play Brightcove video

In March 1994, the first women priests in the Church of England were ordained at Bristol Cathedral.

The first of them, because she came first alphabetically, was Angela Berners-Wilson, then a chaplain at the University of Bristol.

It was a monumental moment in the history of the Church and one she had campaigned for, being a member of the Movement for the Ordination of Women for many years.

Now 69-years-old and retired, she's reflected on a time that was revolutionary and controversial.

She said: "There were 32 of us ordained together and no one is ordained until the final amen is said at the end of the service. I was the first to step forward because my name began with B.

"It was very very special and very exciting and it's a day I will never forget".

Ministers lay hands on Angela Berners-Wilson during her ordination at Bristol Cathedral. Credit: ITV West Country

There was no social media in those days - if there had been, no doubt Angela would have faced a huge backlash from critics of the move. She did, however face criticism in letter form.

Angela said: "I got about 300 letters and most of them were really supportive and people were really thrilled. One or two of them were anti and one or two were really weird."

Angela went on to become a chaplain at the University of Bath and was made a prebendary of Wells Cathedral - a senior role in the Church - in 2009.

In 2016 she was appointed rector of the Quantock Towers benefice in Somerset, which is made up of eight churches.

Her husband, Andrew Sillett, passed away during the Covid pandemic. Angela felt the only thing to do was to keep working, which she did until her retirement at the age of 68.

Angela has retired but often leads services and preaches at her parish church in Westbury on Trym. Credit: ITV West Country

It is ironic that, now Angela has retired and has settled in Westbury on Trym in Bristol, her local parish church was once one of those that rejected the ordination of women.

Angela has played a part from the very start in encouraging other women into ministry.

Women now make up nearly a third of the 20,000 clergy in the Church of England. It took another 20 years before they could become bishops. However, it is still possible for a church to refuse to appoint a woman as priest in 2024.

Angela Berners-Wilson in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church, Westbury on Trym Credit: ITV West Country

Now i n her spare time, Angela supports the Ukrainian Hub set up at the local Methodist Church.

She said: "I think the world's probably more insecure than it has been in my lifetime. So I hope people will look to the church this Easter and come to church and receive some message of hope and comfort."