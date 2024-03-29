Bristol Airport has issued a warning to holidaymakers who are carrying Easter eggs in their luggage this Bank Holiday.

Those who are travelling with chocolate eggs are being asked to keep their chocolate treats easily accessible, as security may need to check inside them.

An airport spokesperson said: “If travelling with Easter eggs, passengers are advised to keep any chocolate treats in your cabin baggage and to make sure they’re easily accessible as they may need to be opened for a quick check.”

Two million British holidaymakers are set to jet off abroad over the Easter weekend, with one airport bracing for “record-breaking” passenger numbers.

Bristol Airport is predicting 30,000 holiday trips on Easter Sunday alone.

Drivers are also being warned over long delays on roads as more than 14 million Easter getaway trips are expected to take place.