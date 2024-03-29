A dog has died after becoming cut off by the tide with its owner in Cornwall.

On Wednesday 27 March just after 4.30pm crew were called to Cotty Point in Perranporth to reports of a person cut off from the tide with their dog.

Teams in Cornwall carried out a rescue mission, which included a rescue helicopter, but the animal couldn’t be saved.

The person was rescued successfully. Credit: St Agnes Coastguard Search & Rescue Team

Crews from both St Agnes and Newquay attended the scene.

The St Agnes team said: “After some time St Agnes rescue officer Tom spotted the dog, but unfortunately after every effort was made to try and retrieve it, we were unable to.

“The primary duty of the St. Agnes Coastguard is to save lives and conduct rescues, it is always challenging when our efforts do not result in the outcome we strive for.

“We are deeply saddened by the outcome of this particular mission, we extend our condolences to the individual who lost their beloved dog in this incident.”