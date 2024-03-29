Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment the the roof is ripped partly off the building.

A video shows the moment the roof of the Waterfront Bar at Challaborough Bay Holiday Park was damaged by the windy conditions.

It happened on 28 March, forcing the holiday park to close to any new guests.

A spokesperson said no one was hurt in the incident but the park will be temporarily closed until further notice.

All Easter events at the park have been postponed until next weekend.

The park said: “After careful consideration and review of the adverse weather conditions here at Challaborough Bay, we have made the decision to temporarily close the holiday park for new arrivals.

“To allow for essential repairs, and for the safety of everyone on park, we would ask that our owners do not travel to the holiday park at this time.

“The safety of everyone on park is our main priority.”

New arrivals will be turned away until Tuesday 2 April. The park says they are contacting all guests about refunds.