The historic canoe race in Wiltshire that’s been around for more than 70 years

The annual Devizes to Westminster canoe race (DW) starts in the Wiltshire town of Devizes, and finishes in Westminster Bridge in central London, opposite the Houses of Parliament.

Taking place over the Easter Weekend, it's a gruelling 125-mile course and teams have to get through 77 locks.

Starting at Devizes wharf, the route follows the Kennet and Avon canal for 54 miles to Reading, where it joins the Thames. Another 54 miles later it reaches Teddington Lock, ending 17 miles later at Westminster Bridge.

Some of the famous faces to own a DW medal include explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, TV presenter Steve Backshall, and Olympic gold medallist rowers James Cracknell and Helen Glover.

All classes other than the senior doubles set off on Friday 29 March.

The race was created by the Scouts back in 1948, and has now grown into an event that around 3,000 people attend.

Keith Bennett, Devizes site controller, said hotels are always full and businesses are hectic as the race brings in lots of tourism.

Who takes part?

There are five different categories of race.

Senior Doubles: This is a non-stop race, timed continuously from the moment they start on Saturday 30 March, until either they reach Westminster, or they admit defeat.

Junior Doubles: Two crew members, completing the course in four stages with overnight stops. They set off on Friday 29 March and finish on Sunday 31 March.

People flock to watch the teams set off.

Junior/Veteran: Two crew members, one who must be a junior, and one who must be over 35. They set off on Friday 29 March and finish on Sunday 31 March. This class was introduced in 1989 to encourage parents to canoe with their children, but most crews which have entered are not related.

Senior Singles: One person kayaks or canoes. They set off on Friday 29 March and finish on Sunday 31 March.

Endeavour: A doubles class which is non-competitive. They set off on Friday 29 March and finish on Sunday 31 March.