A young girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a HGV and car in a Devon village.

Officers were called to the A30 to a two-vehicle collision in the Tedburn St Mary area at around 11am on Thursday 28 March.

The collision involved a white articulated heavy goods vehicle and a black Ford Fiesta.

A child, aged four, in the rear of the Ford Fiesta sustained serious injuries and was taken to Bristol Children’s Hospital.

"She sustained what were considered to be life-threatening injuries but remains in a stable collision", a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Anybody who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 or online quoting log number 267 of 28 March.