A 79-year-old woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a van in Exeter.

The collision happened at around 6.25pm on 29 March on New North Road.

The pedestrian suffered potentially life changing injuries and was taken to Exeter Hospital. Her next of kin are aware.

The road was closed while officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's Roads Policing Team examined the scene and collected evidence.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage which could assist us to get in touch.

"Information can be reported to police through our website or by calling 101 quoting log 644 of 29 March."