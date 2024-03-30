An e-bike rider was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash with a Vauxhall in Plymouth.

The crash happened on Alma Road at the junction with Outland Road at around 11pm on 29 March.

Devon and Cornwall Police say the driver of the Vauxhall Insignia did not stop at the scene.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash which left a 41-year-old man with serious life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital. His next of kin are aware.

Police are asking anyone with any relevant information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation to contact police via their website or by calling 101 and quoting log 884 of 29 March.