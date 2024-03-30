The Eden Project in Cornwall is using the power of live streaming to connect with school children around the world.

The attraction's education team has been broadcasting lessons from the rainforest biome to more than 75,000 young people, with children participating from Canada, the USA, Japan, Portugal and the Netherlands, as well as the UK.

The sessions cover topics from climate change and conservation, to how chocolate is made.

Robbie Kirkman, the Eden Project’s Education Team Lead, said: “Running live streams from our Rainforest Biome is an incredible experience and it is amazing to see how well received they are. They provide us with an opportunity to fulfil Eden’s mission by engaging with different audiences, connecting them to one another and bringing them closer to the living world.''

In the latest session 11,000 children tuned in to Eden's livestream to paint along live with renowned Cornish artist John Dyer.

John used a tablet to create a digital painting of a plantation of cacao trees, with the images beamed into classrooms for children to create their own version.

John Dyer in the rainforest biome Credit: ITV News

The artist has been championing environmental issues through art since 2018, when he set up his education project Last Chance to Paint. His scheme for schools runs regular creative events online, and this time he's partnered up with the Eden Project.

John told ITV News: ‘’In one hour 11,000 children will get to learn about chocolate, the cacao plants, how climate change is affecting that and the broader issues around rainforests.

"They'll do an amazing painting, and more importantly, I'll get a chance to tell them about how they can be the change, and it can all come from a piece of art.’’

Children at Tintagel Primary School were amongst the 11,000 pupils tuning in from around the world.

Children from Tintagel Primary School show off their artwork Credit: Tintagel Primary School

The Eden Project live stream sessions are free and provide a fun, interactive experience linked to the curriculum.

Robbie says the attraction is keen to hear from any other experts or artists interested in getting involved.

He said: “To reach more than 75,000 students, many of whom may not have had the chance to visit the Eden Project before, is truly heartening.

"We’ve had some brilliant feedback and we're excited to grow our live stream offering.

"We are passionate about reaching as many students as possible and would be excited to hear from anyone who wishes to collaborate with us.”