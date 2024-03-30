New flood warnings have been issued across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

Heavy rain over recent days has led to flooding, causing disruption to Easter weekend events.

The Met Office said more rain was forecast over the bank holiday weekend, with travel disruption likely as a band of heavy rain moves across England and Wales on Monday 1 April.

The Environment Agency issued 17 warnings for expected flooding across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire on Saturday 20 March morning.

It also issued 132 flood alerts across southern England, which means flooding is possible in those areas, after several days of heavy rainfall across the UK.

Craig Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “For England and Wales, generally today’s the best for the sunshine.

“Tomorrow, if you’re up early enough, it’s not going to be a bad start but it starts to go a bit downhill as we go from the afternoon onwards, and Monday certainly looks very wet in places.

“If anyone’s doing any travelling on Monday, maybe allow some extra time for journeys because regardless of whether or not we have any warnings out there, there’ll be some fairly poor travelling conditions at times.”

You can see a full map of flood warnings and alerts here.