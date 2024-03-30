Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus and two cars crashed in Swindon.

The collision happened shortly after 3pm on Saturday 30 March, with police being called to County Road.

Nobody has been seriously injured but the bus has left the road and damaged a garden call. It has also damaged an electrical cabinet and a telephone kiosk.

The road has been closed from the Transfer Bridges roundabout to the Magic Roundabout.

Drivers should consider alternative routes and plan for delays in the area.

Witnesses to the crash are being asked to contact 101 quoting log 223 (30 /30)