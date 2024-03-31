Play Brightcove video

Children have been packing bags at Asda to help raise money towards bleed kits

Children in Bristol have been out fundraising for more bleed kits - special first aid kits for stab victims.

Children as young as eight were at Asda in Whitchurch on Saturday 30 March raising money by packing bags.

So far 250 of the kits have been placed in venues across Bristol.

Since Christmas, four teenagers have died after being stabbing in the city, prompting calls for more to be done to keep young people safe.

Max Dixon and Mason Rist were two of the recent teenage victims of fatal stabbings in Bristol after they were attacked in the Knowle West area in January 2024.

Money raised will buy more bleed kits.

Leanne Reynolds, a knife crime campaigner that set up the event, said: “I hope they’re not needed but we need them all across the city.

“Every community is getting affected so I will just keep going until they’re there and everyone has access to one.”

Ashton was one of the teenagers taking part. He said: “Too many people go around carrying knives in the streets, and not many people talk about how it should be stopped enough.”

Campaigner Carly knew Max Dixon well. She said: “I was devastated to be honest, in shock, and emotional. It was just unbelievable. It didn’t seem real.”

Carly has also launched a petition to get bleed kit training introduced in schools.