Police prevented a large rave in the Davidstow area of Cornwall after getting reports cars were beginning to gather for an unlicensed music event.

Officers had been given information about the event and found convoys of hundreds of vehicles around the North and East Cornwall areas.

They blocked the roads surrounding the area the event was planned to take place in and seized vans carrying music equipment.

Officers also stopped and turned away vehicles that were heading to join the event. One police officer had his car rammed by a vehicle trying to force access to the site.

Local Policing Superintendent Rob Youngman said: “We know first hand the impact that these types of events have on local communities and how disruptive they can be.

“Last night we acted quickly on information that was coming into us and deployed a range of resources across the area in order to stop this event from taking place here.

“I’m grateful to those who reported the information to us and to the officers who acted quickly and robustly to prevent the situation from escalating.”