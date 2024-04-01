Play Brightcove video

Footage of the humpback whale in Mounts Bay from Grampus Campus.

Rescue teams in Cornwall have freed a humpback whale from fisherman ropes after the creature was found entangled on Easter Sunday.

A concerned fishing boat reported the whale to the Marine Strandings Network, after spotting it struggling to move in Mounts Bay on the morning of Sunday 31 March.

Skipper Andy of Atlantic Adventures spent the day monitoring the whale, known as Ivy, whilst rescue teams got to work.

That same evening, volunteers from Penlee Lifeboat managed to cut it free.

Volunteers have described the day as a proud moment, but one that comes with a warning.

One volunteer from community interest group Grampus Campus, said: "Everyone came together for the greater good and was on standby waiting to hear what was to be done.

"But this does highlight our wildlife's plight, this was right on outdoor step, and we could have lost her. She swam away with cuts and a little bit weak.

"But hopefully we won't be seeing her wash up, becoming another entanglement statistic.

"You can see the rope wrapped around her body in the photos."