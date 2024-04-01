Police are appealing for help in finding a man from Cheltenham, last seen 11 days ago.

Officers are growing concerned for the welfare of 36-year-old Richard, last seen near the Horton Road area of Gloucester at around 1pm on Thursday 21 March.

He is described as being 6ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, clean-shaven and with shaved dark brown hair.

Richard was wearing a long-sleeved black top with a zip pocket, dark green cargo trousers and black trainers when he was last seen.

He has links to Moreton-in-Marsh and Cheltenham.

Gloucestershire Police is asking for information from the public to help with the search.

The force said: "Due to his vulnerabilities, Richard may not realise people are trying to help him and his behaviour may be unpredictable, therefore police have asked for anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 999 instead.

"If you have seen Richard or have any information on his current whereabouts, you can call police on 101 and quote incident 440 of 21 March."