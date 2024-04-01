Yeovil Town's promotion push had been put on hold after their National League South match was abandoned because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

The Glovers were at Weymouth on Monday 1 April.

At the 75th minute, play was called off due to a medical emergency in the crowd with Yeovil 1-0 up.

A helicopter landed on the pitch at the Bob Lucas Stadium once play had been suspended.

The individual - from the away section - was then transported to hospital for further medical care.