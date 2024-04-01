Yeovil Town's promotion put on hold after match at Weymouth abandoned due to emergency in the crowd
Yeovil Town's promotion push had been put on hold after their National League South match was abandoned because of a medical emergency in the crowd.
The Glovers were at Weymouth on Monday 1 April.
At the 75th minute, play was called off due to a medical emergency in the crowd with Yeovil 1-0 up.
A helicopter landed on the pitch at the Bob Lucas Stadium once play had been suspended.
The individual - from the away section - was then transported to hospital for further medical care.