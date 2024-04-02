Police are looking to speak to a man after another man was repeatedly punched in Plymouth, leaving him with head injuries.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Royal Parade between 6.35pm and 6.45pm on 25 November 2023.

According to Devon & Cornwall Police a verbal altercation occurred where the victim was then punched repeatedly causing injury to his head.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may have information which could assist enquiries.

The force has said anyone who recognises the man pictured or has information to help, should contact 101 quoting reference 50230309722.