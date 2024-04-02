Play Brightcove video

Kirstie Booth told ITV West Country experiencing health problems in her late 30s "was quite an eye-opener"

A hairdresser from Somerset has become a world record-breaking steeplechase runner for her age range.

Kirstie Booth, from Runnington, has been in the hairdressing industry for 25 years but said she has always been interested in running.

A fter overcoming health problems in her late 30s, s he said she discovered a newfound determination to take up athletics.

"It was quite an eye-opener, that I wasn't going to be as young and invincible forever," she said.

"Thirty-seven could seem quite late for people to start something new, but no one ever tells you, you don't really feel any different as you get older - so I just wanted to get on with it and see what I could do at that point."

Kirstie is hoping to qualify for the British Championships this year in a mixed age category.

Since joining Taunton Athletics Club, Kirstie has become a European and World Record Holder for her age range in the steeplechase race - an outdoor athletic event where runners tackle fixed hurdles and water obstacles over 2000 or 3000m.

She said she wasn't "expecting it on the day".

"I had worked quite hard building up to it that season, and I wasn't expecting it at that point so it was lovely," she explained.

Her coach, Charlotte Fisher, said it has been "amazing" to see what she's been able to achieve.

"When we first started on this journey, coaching six, seven years ago, we didn't necessarily have these as goals at all and actually she hadn't even started doing steeplechase then," she said.

Kirstie is aiming to qualify for the British Championships this year in a mixed-age category, and emphasised the importance of having older female role models in the sport.

She said: "Chloe Doyle and Clare Elms are doing fantastically, I love running in female races and it's very inspiring to be around them all."

"Don't underestimate what you can do - as long as you have consistency and you're sensible you can achieve much more than you think you can," she added.