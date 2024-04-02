A man has been arrested following two illegal raves on Exmoor over the Easter weekend.

Avon and Somerset Police said they attended the first event at around 5:20am on Sunday 31 March near Dunkery Beacon. Officers said they found "a couple of hundred people" there.

Just 40 minutes later, they received a call about a second rave - not far away, in Kennisham Wood, near Luxborough.

An eye witness told ITV News the event was "completely out of control".

They said they had not seen anything like it before and they were concerned for people's safety.

They added residents in the area were surrounded by people attending the event, with vans blasting out music and people "trapped in their homes".

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "Officers were on the scene within 15 minutes to find the event already underway with several hundred people in attendance.

"Our priority has been to preserve public safety and minimise disruption to other members of the public and as such our officers sought to engage with individuals attending the events and provide community reassurance. Road closures were also put in place.

"Sound equipment was seized from the unlicensed music event near Dunkery Beacon last night and enquiries are ongoing into potential public nuisance offences.

"A small number of people remained in the Kennisham Wood area overnight but the music was turned off by organisers at approximately 11pm following officers' engagement work.

"Subsequent efforts to play loud music on site were prevented by officers who told those involved they risked having their equipment seized."

They added that some of those who remained in Kennisham Wood yesterday morning had been "clearing up the site".

A man in his 30s from Wiltshire was arrested there on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and assaulting an emergency worker. He has since been released on bail following police interview.