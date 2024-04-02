Play Brightcove video

Damion Cregan filmed himself driving away from police officers.

A Wiltshire motorcylist has been disqualified from driving for a year after pulling wheelies in front of police officers.

Damion Cregan, 23, of Cambridge Hill, Larkhill, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Thursday 28 March and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

It follows an incident at around 11.40am on 15 April 2023, near Bulford, where a motorcyclist failed to stop for police officers and then filmed himself driving away.

Cregan was disqualified from driving for 12 months and was ordered to have an extended test. He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 costs and £114 surcharge.

PC Mike Hanscomb from the Road Policing Unit said: "When on patrol, we were overtaken by a motorcyclist, who did not have a number plate.

"When we asked him to pull over and stop he did not and started to do wheelies in front of the marked police car.

"The driver also started to film himself while driving at speed in a 30mph zone. This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and put the public at great danger.

"Speed and dangerous driving are some of the fatal five driving offences that we are targeting. Those are offences most likely to contribute to death and serious injury on the roads."