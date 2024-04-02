Plymouth Argyle sack Ian Foster as head coach after just 11 league matches

Plymouth Argyle Head Coach Ian Foster has been sacked after just three months in charge of the Championship club.

Foster was appointed in January as a replacement for Steven Schumacher who left the team for Stoke City.

The team did make a good start under his stewardship but recent poor form has seen them slide towards the relegation spots in the Championship.

The club are currently just one place and one point above the drop zone in the division after just one win in 11 league matches.

In a statement Chairman Simon Hallett praised the outgoing manager for his work with the team but said a decision had to be made for both long and short-term reasons.

“Ian was hired through a thorough and extensive recruitment process and his coaching credentials really stood out when making the appointment," he said.

“But we have to balance long-term stability against short-term decisions, and we have given Ian as long as possible to see if results could improve.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best chance of securing survival.

“The Green Army have been incredible in recent weeks, as ever, and we need you all now to continue that support as we embark on the final weeks of the campaign with Neil and Nance in charge.

“Together we can achieve what we set out to achieve at the start of the season.”

He also thanked Foster for his hard work for the team.

The club's defeat to Bristol City on Monday was their fifth consecutive league loss at home without scoring a goal, an unwanted record for the team.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell will take charge of the team for the remaining fixtures of this season.