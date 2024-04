An approaching snow shower at Dunkery Beacon, Exmoor Credit: Shaun Davey

Cloudy but bright skies at Priest Cove, Cornwall Credit: Denise Gent

Last light at Burnham-on-Sea's low lighthouse Credit: Amanda Baldwin

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Light trails and clear night skies at Hinton, Bath Credit: John Baginski

A rare fine and dry springtime day at Bristol's Harbourside Credit: Kim Atkins

Bodyboarders waiting for the perfect time to launch into the surf at Porthleven, Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

A glorious and moody sunset at Budleigh Salterton, Devon Credit: Sue Babb

The Swindon skyline bathed in evening light Credit: Lisa Hagarty

Looking across to Kingswear, Devon underneath some fair weather cumulus clouds Credit: Julia Kelland

Some springtime colour from the gorse, overlooking a cloudy Newquay Credit: Catherine Shipley

We ended March on a snowier theme, at least across the Moors Credit: Debbie Tucker - Exmoor

Bellever, Dartmoor with a good covering of snow giving Christmas, not Easter vibes! Credit: Mark Shackleton