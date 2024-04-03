Play Brightcove video

Emma Webber told ITV News' Ben McGrail knife crime needs to be addressed urgently.

A statue made out of 100,000 knives collected by police forces has been unveiled in Taunton by the relatives of two victims of violence.

The Knife Angel will spend a month in the town centre as part of a nationwide tour.

Emma Webber, mum of Barnaby Webber, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham in 2023, was one of those who spoke at the ceremony.

Adam Fouracre also spoke at the event. His brother, Lloyd Fouracre, was killed in a violent attack in Taunton in 2005.

The statue, which aims to raise awareness of the negative effects of violence and aggression, stands at 27 ft tall, weighs 3.5 tonnes and is made out of knives and blades retrieved from amnesty bins from across all 43 UK police forces.

Barnaby Webber (left) and Lloyd Fouracre (right) Credit: Family photos

It was designed by artist, Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre.

Adam Fouracre founded Stand Against Violence after his brother, Lloyd, was killed.

He said: “It is a terrific opportunity to be involved in supporting the Knife Angel project in Somerset where my brother lost his life to mindless violence.

“The Knife Angel doesn’t just represent the victims who have lost their lives to knife attacks but to all victims of violent acts.

"We still have a long way to go to see an end to violence in this country, but it begins with awareness and education - something that we hope the Knife Angel will bring and that we can absolutely support."

Emma Webber spoke at the unveiling of the Knife Angel in Taunton Credit: ITV News West Country

The Webber family have also welcomed the arrival of the Knife Angel.

Barnaby’s Mum, Emma said: “We are still trying to process the devastating loss of our beautiful boy.

"The cruel and senseless way that he was taken from us and denied his bright future, hurts every single day. Violent crimes, especially knife crime, are at an epidemic level in our country and is something that must be addressed urgently.

“We are glad to offer any support that we can in ensuring this impactful, important and educational visit serves its purpose.

“We are deeply touched at how the people of Somerset have supported us during the past tragic months and are grateful that funds raised will also be supporting the foundation that we have created in Barnaby’s name.”

The statue will be in Taunton throughout April.