James Kirby's cousins, Amy and Adam, described him as 'selfless' to ITV News.

The family of a Bristol man killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza say he was "a genuine gentleman".

James Kirby, 47, was among the Word Central Kitchen aid workers killed on Monday 1 April.

The convoy was hit as it left the Deir al-Balah warehouse, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tonnes of humanitarian food aid, the charity said.

Mr Kirby also worked in the charity’s security team and was a military veteran.

His cousin Amy Roxburgh-Barry spoke to ITV News West Country this morning, Wednesday 3 April.

She said: "As a family, we are utterly heartbroken by the loss of our beloved James.

"Alongside the other six individuals who tragically lost their lives, he will be remembered as a hero.

"James understood the dangers of venturing into Gaza, drawing from his experiences in the British Armed Forces, where he bravely served tours in Bosnia and Afghanistan.

"Despite the risks, his compassionate nature drove him to offer assistance to those in dire need.

"A genuine gentleman, James was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone, even in the face of senseless violence.

"We kindly request privacy during this incredibly difficult time as we mourn the loss of our dear James."

James Kirby and his cousin Amy Credit: Family photo

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a former sniper marksman and Army rifleman.

The page reads: "An experienced, SIA-licensed (Security Industry Authority) Close Protection Officer with a background in executive protection, hostile and covert surveillance, security management and maritime security.

"Former member of the British Armed Forces, fully qualified in all aspects of close protection, with experience working with high-net-worth individuals, business leaders and their families and staff, globally.

"Willing and able to work on international assignments, and free to travel as required."

He described himself as someone who "maintains a calm demeanour under extreme pressure, including life-threatening situations".

Mr Kirby added that he was "experienced in working in varied theatres across the globe, both on land and at sea, including hostile and austere locations".

