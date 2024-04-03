Staff at a nursery in Wiltshire say they are "devastated" after one of their minibuses was stolen and set alight.

A minibus was taken from Sunflowers at Grafton, in the village of East Grafton overnight from Monday 1 April to Tuesday 2 April.

The vehicle was later discovered burned out on a road south of East Kennet.

It is the second time a minibus has been stolen from the charity in less than seven months.

Sue England, business manager at Sunflowers at Grafton, said she "couldn't believe" it had happened again.

"It just felt very surreal," she said. "I just thought, 'how can this be happening again?' So many people have said, it is quite clearly a children's minibus, and then you think, what sort of people would do that?"

It is thought the minibus was stolen from the nursey overnight. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Sunflowers at Grafton is a not-for-profit charity that works with more than 150 families.

Ms England said the minibuses provide a "vital" service, transporting children to and from school.

She explained: "We're all about childcare, home from home, and we're very much an extension of home for these children and their parents.

"So it's really hard for us to think, how are we going to keep these services going?"

The charity is now working to find a solution so that the service can continue when children return to school after the Easter holidays.

"We've got a lot of work to do to think about the implications of it, and how we now, find two replacement buses," Ms England explained. "We've had those buses for a while, and costs have gone up massively."

"We're just devastated really," she said. "We will manage through it, but it's just such a waste of energy that could be spent on something positive."

Wiltshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.