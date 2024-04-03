A woman has been charged with careless driving following a fatal car crash last year.

Paul Morton, 47, died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree on Kingsdown Road in Swindon, on 17 June.

Paula Rendell, 50, of Abbey View Road, Moredon, has been charged with causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

She appeared at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 April. She was bailed to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 3 May.

Mr Morton's family said he had "so much love for everyone". Credit: Family handout

In June, Mr Morton's family paid tribute to him, saying he was "always reliable and there to help anyone who needed it".

"Paul was a loving dad to Rebecca and Danielle, adored Bampy to his two grand-daughters Nayla-Mae and Delilah, amazing brother to Steven and Brian and a doting son to Dianne.

"He was bubbly and funny and was always up for a family party. Paul was full of laughter and jokes and he was the reason we came together as a family.

"Paul is going to sadly missed not just by his family but by his friends too. He was such a well-known person, he had so much love for everyone," they said.