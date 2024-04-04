Four people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a council building was sprayed with red paint over its links to an Israeli arms firm.

Two men, one in his twenties and one in his thirties, as well as two women, one in her thirties and one in her seventies, have been detained, police said.

It is the second time activists have covered Somerset Council's County Hall, in Taunton, with paint over its links to Elbit Systems in the past three weeks.

Protestors sprayed Somerset Council's headquarters with red paint.

Elbit Systems is a defence contractor thaat supplies the Israeli army.

The firm's headquarters are currently based in Aztec West 600, an office block on the outskirts of Bristol owned by Somerset Council.

The council has agreed to sell the property as part of its annual budget review.

A council spokesperson said: "A further attack and criminal damage has been made against public property this morning which will inevitably result in additional costs at the public expense.

"We believe this incident relates to a legacy commercial investment which we have already agreed to dispose of."

Palestine Action said they have emphasised that "simply disposing of the property does not absolve the council of their responsibility."

They added: "Residents have repeatedly disrupted council meetings and demanded the public body terminate the lease before selling the freehold of the property.

"Despite raising these concerns and lawyers highlighting a legal route for the council to evict Elbit from the premises, the council have failed to do so to date."

Police said they found "significant damage" at the building.

Somerset Council said they "strongly condemn" the protest.

"While we respect the right of individuals and groups to protest, we strongly condemn this style of protest damaging a Grade II listed public building.

"We have sought to engage protestors over their concerns but today’s events show their preference to cause damage rather than engage in meaningful conversation," they added.

Avon and Somerset Police said they found "significant damage" at Somerset Council's County Hall when they arrived at around 8am on Thursday 4 April.

They added that specialist officers attended to help remove the protestors from the building.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and also of locking onto a person, police said.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.