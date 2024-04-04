A fire started 'deliberately' at a barn in Somerset has caused around £100,000 of damage.

The barn is situated at a farm off Taunton Road in Wiveliscombe.

The incident happened between just after midnight, and 12.15am on Sunday 17 March.

The damage to the barn and its contents including around 20 tonnes of straw has an estimated value of £100,000.

Avon and Somerset Police are now investigating the incident.

A spokesperson from the force said: "If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area around the time, or have information on who may be responsible, then please contact us."