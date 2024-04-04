Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Robert Murphy spoke to the club behind the campaign

The Bristol football club of a boy who was stabbed to death in the city is calling for bleed kits to be installed in schools.

Park Knowle FC has begun a campaign calling for the kits to be put in place following the death of their player, Max Dixon, and his friend, Mason Rist, in Knowle West in January.

Max, 16, and Mason, 15, both died from stab wounds. Police have since arrested 15 people, of whom seven have been charged in relation to the incident.

Max was "a lovely kid, always laughing, joking," Mike Alden, from Park Knowle FC, said.

"But at the same time, when he had to become the captain for the team, that went - he was just focussed on what he had to do."

Fellow club member, Linda, added: "Obviously, we've lost one of our own, so it's hit the club really, really hard. So, it's more personal I suppose."

Carly Kingdon, who has joined the campaign, said: "The contents of a bleed kit is what you would need to save somebody whose had a knife wound, been shot, fell on metal - it's not just for knives."

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were stabbed to death in Bristol.

But as well as having bleed kits installed in schools, the club would also like to see children taught how to use them as part of the national curriculum.

Carly believes this change would be a step in the right direction.

She said: "I think it's got many benefits. Obviously, the first is with a lot of knowledge, you could save someone's life.

"Secondly, I think it will make people think about carrying weapons and using them. And thirdly, I think it would make a lot more young people go into the health sector when they leave school."

Avon and Somerset Police has also been rolling out bleed kits across the force's area.

Chief Inspector Mike Vass, said: "There's a growing network of people: Professionals, members of the public, families, communities, police, the health service; all coming together to fund and grow that provision.

"The aim is to make that as far spread as possible in public across the whole of Avon and Somerset. We're easily at the stage now where we can fund and install 200 units and very, very soon after that I'm confident we'll hit 300.

"We'll never stop until we can make it as accessible as possible."

The campaign hopes to turn the tragedy of losing a player they loved so dearly into something positive - and hopes that their proposals could save lives across the city.