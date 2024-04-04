A football fan who fell unwell at a match has thanked everyone for the care she received and has said she is "recovering well."

Hayley Singleton was in the stands watching the game between Weymouth FC and Yeovil Town FC on Monday 1 April, when she suddenly fell ill.

Both sides were taken off the pitch while an air ambulance landed at Weymouth's Bob Lucas Stadium to assist her.

Ms Singleton was taken to Dorchester Hospital, where she was being looked after in intensive care, but has now been discharged.

She visited Weymouth FC, joined by her husband Scott, to thank "everyone involved" for the care she received at the match.

Her family shared the following message with Yeovil Town FC last night: "Hayley sends her thanks to the emergency services, especially the Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance, who were paramount to saving her life with their quick actions.

"She would like to say a massive thank you to all the supporters and players for the outpouring of support that she has received," they added.

Weymouth were 1-0 up when play was halted in the 75th minute.

The National League South match was paused for around 45 minutes while response teams dealt with the emergency, and the game was later abandoned.

Weymouth FC and Yeovil Town FC have said they are in contact with the FA and the National League regarding the outcome of the fixture.