Derriford Hospital in Plymouth has declared a critical incident for the fifth time in 2024.

The measure, which was brought in at 8am on 4 April, is the highest state of alert for a hospital and means that additional steps are taken to ensure patient safety.

The NHS trust that runs the site said the incident has been announced due to increased operational pressures and IT issues affecting the hospital's 'key clinical systems'.

It added that people attending A&E who do not have emergency or life-threatening conditions may be sent to other healthcare services, as the emergency department is 'very full'.

Staff say anyone who is unwell should instead call NHS 111 or use NHS 111 online, where they may be provided with advice or redirected to other sites, such as the minor injury units in Tavistock and Kingsbridge.

But University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust added that those with a 'very serious or life-threatening emergency' should still attend A&E.

The hospital has declared a critical incident five times since the start of the year, with the first incident being announced just five days into 2024. At that time, staff said it was due to higher numbers of people attending A&E over the previous three days.

They declared a second incident later in January, which lasted for eight days, and a third in February, which lasted for three days, after high numbers of people with the flu stretched capacity at Derriford Hospital.

Staff then declared a fourth critical incident on the afternoon of Sunday 10 March due to 'high occupancy' in the hospital.

It's the fifth critical incident declared by the hospital so far this year. Credit: ITV News

Where to go for treatment:

The trust said in a statement that "colleagues are working hard to prioritise patients based on their clinical need and move patients to the right place for them as soon as possible".

It added a list of where patients should go for treatment, if it a non-life threatening or non-emergency condition.