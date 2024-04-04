'I constantly look over my shoulder' - young rape victim sees attacker jailed

A 20-year-old man who raped a teenager and sexually abused an underage girl in Bristol has been jailed.

Kaydon Hall has been sentenced to seven years and two months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 22 March after committing crimes described by police as "horrific" and "sickening".

Hall, who is of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the rape of a girl over the age of 16, as well as two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager under the age of 16.

The rape victim said in her victim personal statement: “Generally day to day, I constantly feel I am looking over my shoulder.

“I know he is in prison but if I see anyone who looks like him I freak out and have to stop and tell myself it couldn’t be him as he is in prison.

“But it still reinvigorates the memory of what he did.”

She said she used to be outgoing but now would much rather stay at home because that makes her feel safer.

She added it felt like her life ‘had been put on hold’ while the police investigation and court proceedings took place.

Hall’s second victim, told the court: “What happened to me still remains at the forefront of my mind. I cannot escape it.

“I want to be able to forget it and move on but I can’t.

“It enters my mind several times of the day, there is no rhyme or reason to this. When it does, it makes me feel uncomfortable in my own skin and nauseous.”

During sentencing, Her Honour Judge Moira Macmillan told Hall that his offending has had a huge impact on the victims’ lives and their mental health.

Hall, in addition to his prison sentence, was made subject of indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining order. He will also be on the sexual offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Hannah Pinnell, officer in the case, said: “The extraordinary courage of these two young victims to report what happened to them and supporting the legal process cannot be understated.

“While the mental impact of what they were subjected to continues to affect their day-to-day lives, I hope in time they take great pride in what they have done in helping to bring this sexual predator before the courts.

“Without their bravery Kaydon Hall could still pose a danger to girls and women.

“Hall’s horrific crimes are sickening. He lied through his police interviews in an attempt to avoid being brought to justice and we welcome the prison sentence he has received which will help keep the public safe.

“We’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to please report it to us – you will be believed, we will investigate thoroughly and will do whatever we can to secure a conviction.”